As Raj Thackeray Praises UP's Loudspeaker Move, Minister Says 'CM Yogi Hailed World Over'

After Raj Thackeray praised UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his swift action on loudspeakers, UP's minister of Transport Dayashankar Singh said that Adityanath is not only being appreciated in India but the world over because he is doing good work for the people of UP and thus it is obvious that people will praise him. Notably, MNS chief Raj Thackeray showered praise on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for removing loudspeakers from all religious places or getting them to lower their volumes in keeping with the Supreme Court's orders, and also showed displeasure towards the absence of similar action against loudspeakers in Maharashtra.

UP cabinet minister Dayashankar Singh responding to Raj Thackeray's praise said,

"CM Yogi is doing good work for the people of Uttar Pradesh and thus it is abvious he is being praised not only in India but the world over."

Moreover in other reactions from UP ministers, Danish Azad, Minority welfare minister, said,

"Yogi model and guideline is being followed by everyone and we will continue the good work." Moreover former state minister Mohsin Raza referring to government decisions in accordance with court orders said, "Yogi model is being followed by everyone. The government is not discriminating and going as per court orders."

Raj Thackeray praises Yogi for removing illegal loudspeakers and reducing volume levels to permissible limits

After the swift action of Yogi Adityanath's government, over 37,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from all religious places and the volume of over 42,000 loudspeakers was recalibrated to limits (decibel levels) as per the court order, MNS chief Raj Thackeray appreciated the UP Chief Minister and said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, especially the Masjids. Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'Yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails".

According to the latest figures, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Awasthi exclusively talking to Republic TV informed,

"Report from several districts have come on loudspeakers. Over 50,000 loudspeakers have been removed with consent . Over 60,000 loudspeakers volume has been reduced. This is a successful campaign so far. We are also speaking to several religious gurus. Things are happening on dialogues and consent."

IMAGE: DAYASHANKAR4BJP_TWITTER / ANI / REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE