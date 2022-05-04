As Raj Thackeray's Deadline Ends, Over 1,000 MNS Activists Detained To 'avoid Disruptions'

In a move to avoid any kind of disruptions ahead of Raj Thackeray's May 4 deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques and then other places of worship, the Maharashtra Police launched a state-wide crackdown on Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders and activists.

In a recent update, a youth from the MNS party has been detained by the police in Navi Mumbai. So far, over 1,000 MNS activists are detained to prevent them from creating law and order issues by blaring out Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers at double volume near mosques. While prohibitory notices are issued to another 14,000 workers.

In another related update, as the security is heightened across Maharashtra, the Pune Police commissioner briefed the media and assured all measures are taken to ensure the law and order situation is maintained.

A non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray has been issued by a court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district, in connection with a 14-year-old case. In addition, Mumbai police have served him a notice under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, related to preventing cognizable offences, as a precautionary measure.

Police have issued precautionary notices under various sections of the CrPC to more than 300 people including prominent MNS leaders like Rajeev Javlekar in the Central Mumbai region in an attempt to ensure that the situation remains under control.

Raj Thackeray addresses rally in Aurangabad

MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad on Sunday and said, “Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won’t listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume.”

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

In an open letter, the MNS chief appealed to the people to lodge a complaint with the police by dialing 100 if they are distributed by the sound of Azaan. “I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That’s when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers,” Thackeray said in the letter.

Appeal to all pic.twitter.com/ptN8sLUA8Z — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 3, 2022

(Image: Republic/ANI)