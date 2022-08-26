As RJD Man Is Elected Bihar's Speaker, Sushil Modi Warns Nitish- 'tables Can Turn Anytime'

After Awadh Bihari Choudhary was elected the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted on Friday. Taking to Twitter, BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi said that the Janata Dal-United (JDU) countdown has commenced, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) getting its Speaker in the state assembly. Sushil Modi cast his apprehensions about the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being replaced by Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy CM, in the post, 'whenever Lalu Prasad Yadav wants'. Modi opined that the RJD has the support of 115 MLAs and the Speaker belongs to the party, and 'can turn the tables at any time'.

'For how many days he will stay the Chief Minister is yet not fixed, and he is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister in 2024," Sushil Modi wrote in a subsequent tweet attacking Nitish Kumar, whom he's been deputy of for many years. Pondering upon JDU's two allies in the states-- 'sinking boat' Congress, which was abandoned by Ghulam Nabi Azad earlier in the day, and RJD, which can make the party's boat sink at any point.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री गुलाम नबी आजाद के साथ जम्मू-कश्मीर के कई नेताओं ने कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा देकर फिर साबित किया कि यह दल एक डूबता हुआ बूढ़ा जहाज है। नीतीश कुमार ने एक पैर डूबते जहाज पर रखा और दूसरा उस पर जो उनकी छोटी नाव को कभी भी डुबो सकता है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 26, 2022

Awadh Bihari Chaudhary-new Speaker of Bihar Assembly

The seven-party coalition assumed power after Nitish Kumar, with his JD(U), quit the NDA over alleged attempts by BJP to “break” the regional party. He joined the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, which is helmed by the RJD and includes Congress, CPIML(L), CPI(M) and CPI.

Soon after coming to power, the government moved a No-Confidence Motion against the then-Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. While until the day of voting Sinha was hell-bent on continuing as Speaker, he resigned from the post after 20 months stint in the Chair. Sinha who spoke for about 20 minutes, claimed that after the sudden change of government he wanted 'to resign on my own' but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved and due to the opposition by the majority of the legislators...," he said.

The seat fell vacant thereafter, and Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was on Friday unanimously elected as Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.