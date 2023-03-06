As Sachin Bats For Widows Of Pulwama Martyrs, Gehlot-Pilot Rift Resurfaces In Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot met widows of Pulwama martyrs who have been protesting against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Monday, March 6. The meeting came after the women launched a protest claiming the Rajasthan government is yet to fulfill the promises made to martyr's families. On Sunday, police clashed with protestors with the women claiming they were manhandled by cops when they expressed their intention to meet the Chief Minister.

Sachin Pilot, upon meeting the widows of Pulwama martyrs, said, "They (widows of Pulwama martyrs) are protesting for the last few days in Jaipur. We should all join hands and provide every sort of support to these women as their husbands have given up their lives for the nation. The state government should give them appropriate compensation to them."

"With no doubt, I condemn Rajasthan police action," Pilot said in what seemed to be an indictment of the Rajasthan government. "The incident is not about any party or ideology, this is about humanity. These women have today come to my house and will support them with all possible means. It’s our responsibility to support them," he said.

Sachin Pilot extending support to Ashok Gehlot has political implications. The 45-year-old former deputy CM of Rajasthan has been in constant conflict with Gehlot since the Congress came to power in the state in 2018. With Rajasthan Assembly polls expected to be held by the end of the year, the Gehlot-Pilot conflict may potentially take on additional layers.

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been at each others metaphorical throats for a while. In 2020, two years after coming to power, Gehlot sacked Pilot as his deputy claiming he was swayed by BJP. "I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by the BJP's plot are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 lakh Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable," a Congress spokesperson had said at the time.

In 2018, Congress won the Rajasthan elections winning 100 out of 200 seats. The BJP, which had been in power in Rajasthan since 2013, won 73 seats,

However, the Congress government could hardly offer stability with the Gehlot-Pilot conflict making headlines every other day. Things came to a head in September last year when Pilot was pitched as Chief Minister as Ashok Gehlot's name came up for the post of the Congress president, a role that eventually went to Mallikarjun Kharge. In a scintillating turn of events, nearly 90 of Congress' 100 MLAs refused to participate in a legislature party meeting where that call could have been made. Gehlot eventually withdrew from the race and continued as Rajasthan chief minister.

The two leaders have hardly ever seen eye to eye. Sachin Pilot has accused Gehlot of clinging to power while the 71-year-old leader has called Pilot 'a big Corona'.

Why are widows of Pulwama martyrs protesting

The widows of three soldiers martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack were protesting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government stating that the state has not fulfilled the promises made to them. This came after the protestors met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking permission to end their lives over the non-fulfillment of promises. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena extended support to the protesting women.

"The families of the martyrs had not asked for anything. Ministers of the Rajasthan government went on making promises to one family after another. But none of the promises were fulfilled. Why has the government not fulfilled its promises?" Meena asked.

Later, asked if Meena will meet Sachin Pilot on the issue, he said the martyrs' wives are only asking for respect and they feel the Gandhi family is their last resort. He further said Ashok Gehlot should lead the way but he would not like to meet Sachin Pilot on the issue because he does not wish to make it political.