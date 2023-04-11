As Sachin Pilot Ends Hunger Strike, Congress Fractures Come Alive | 7 Points

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, on April 11, conducted his day-long hunger strike against the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, causing a turbulence within the Congress party. Pilot says that the Gehlot administration has failed to take action against corruption in the state and thus he staged a dharna in Jaipur. Earlier, he also claimed to have written letters to the CM but did not receive any response regarding his demand. In order to passify the MLA, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepped in and spoke to him on the phone, according to sources following which Pilot's dharna came to an end. Here is a timeline of how things started going sideways for Congress in Rajasthan.

On April 9, Pilot announced that he will stage a day-long hunger strike against CM Gehlot on April 11 for his inaction against the alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Fast forward to April 11, the day started with Pilot and his aides settling at Shaheed Samark in Jaipur after 11 am calling for strict action against corruption that allegedly took place during BJP's rule in the state.

Pilot also paid floral tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and settled in a tent for his 'Anshan' with a poster of Mahatma Gandhi in the background. #WATCH | Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot pays floral tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Jaipur ahead of his day-long fast calling for action on alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government pic.twitter.com/qTT6knADq4 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2023

In response to the Congress MLA's protest, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore from the BJP said Pilot is issuing an open challenge to the party high command. "His day-long fast will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the Congress government. Congress has lost its hold across the country," he told ANI. READ | Pilot begins day-long hunger strike with Congress missing in backdrop of protesting site

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and AIMIM, on the other hand, lent their support to Pilot and slammed both BJP and Congress for not being serious on fighting corruption.

"The allegations of corruption are not new, they are already in the public domain. I wrote twice for action but no action was taken. So action should be taken so that people don't think that there is a difference between what we promise and what we do," Pilot said during his dharna. READ | 'I love you Sachin Pilot' chants echo as Rajasthan ex-deputy CM sits on hunger strike #WATCH | The allegations of corruption are not new, they are already in the public domain. I wrote twice for action but no action was taken. So action should be taken so that people don't think that there is a difference b/w what we promise & what we do: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/b978sGbXby — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2023