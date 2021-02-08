As Sasikala Returns To Chennai, Chaos Over Diktat Issued By TN Police To AMMK

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Monday morning left for Tamil Nadu from the Bengaluru hotel she was staying in after being discharged from hospital. Visuals showed the former AIADMK leader leaving in a car and greeting followers with folded hands. Meanwhile, Sasikala's car also flaunted the AIADMK flag which has not gone well with the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

Sasikala served with notice: Tamil Nadu police

AIADMK complained to the Tamil Nadu police after which they warned Sasikala not to use the AIADMK flag and allowed only five cars in her convey to travel across the state. According to sources, Sasikala on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border will be given the opportunity to remove the AIADMK flag from her car. Meanwhile, Advocate Raja Senthura Pandian speaking to Republic TV said that they have not received any notice from Tamil Nadu Police regarding the usage of the flag. He said they will see if any action is taken against Sasikala. On the other hand, Krishnagiri SP had issued a diktat which announced that violation of any rules will amount to legal actions, which included passing with a convoy larger than 5 vehicles, bursting of crackers or overcrowding. It is imperative to note that sources have revealed that Sasikala's followers have already violated most of the rules. Section 144 has also been issued in parts of the city in anticipation of Sasikala's return.

Earlier in the day, members of pro-Kannada organisations in Bengaluru removed Tamil signboards near the resort where Sasikala was staying. "She came out of jail after her sentence and is staying here. But putting Tamil boards here when she's about to go back today is wrong," a protestor told ANI.

Sasikala is returning to Tamil Nadu today after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru. She will stay at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in Chennai's T Nagar area. Krishnapriya is the daughter of J Ilavarasi, Sasikala's sister-in-law. Meanwhile, the AMMK has announced a grand reception for Sasikala right from the start of Tamil Nadu border near Hosur.

War of Jayalalithaa's legacy

Days ago, a war of words broke out between the AIADMK and AMMK after the ruling party's flag was spotted on a car used by Sasikala in Bengaluru. While AIADMK maintained that she was not even a party member and had no right to use the flag and went to the police, AMMK claimed that she was 'AIADMK general secretary.' It said it would continue its fight to 'retrieve' the AIADMK legally and democratically.

Sasikala was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

(With agency inputs)