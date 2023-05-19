As SC Lifts Ban On The Kerala Story, Adhikari Tells Mamata 'moral Policing Not Your Job'

After the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ban imposed by the West Bengal government on the film ‘The Kerala Story’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that the people of the state are extremely tolerant, but efforts are being made to label them differently. The Supreme Court's order came in response to a plea filed by the makers of 'The Kerala Story' who had sought the removal of the ban placed in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "CM @MamataOfficial your job is Policing & not Moral Policing. Focus on the one for which you are responsible but failing regularly & let the people of WB decide what they want to embrace & what they want to reject. The great people of West Bengal are extremely tolerant, don’t try to label them differently."

"I welcome the interim order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court," he added.

SC stays ban on The Kerala Story

"Prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable. The order of the additional secretary of West Bengal shall remain stayed," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Thursday.

Additionally, the Supreme Court directed the creators of The Kerala Story to include an appropriate disclaimer on the figure of "32,000" missing women cited in the movie.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for film producers, argued that a disclaimer—"There is no authentic data to back up the suggestion that the figure of conversions is 32,000 or any other established figure"—and "The film represents the fictionalised version" of the issue—shall be added.

The filmmakers also brought attention to the situation in Tamil Nadu, where the state administration asserted that theatres had voluntarily stopped screening the film. The Supreme Court ordered the state to refrain from taking any action to censor the movie's screening while protecting all moviegoers.

As for the alleged ‘shadow ban’ in Tamil Nadu, the SC said, "In Tamil Nadu, additional security can be provided for every cinema hall, and requisite arrangements can be made for moviegoers who want to see the film. No steps shall be taken by TN or its officers or instrumentalities, including police, to prevent the screening of the film."