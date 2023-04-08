As Sharad Pawar Strikes Discordant Note, Congress Hides Under 'personal Opinion' Veneer

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), struck a discordant note within Opposition ranks after he said he was not in favour of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group, but a Supreme Court panel instead. With divisions within the Opposition out before the world, the Congress quickly said that this was Pawar's 'personal opinion'. The Congress and other members of the Opposition have stalled Parliament through the second leg of the Budget Session for the demand for a JPC probe into the Adani mess.

Reacting to Sharad Pawar's comment, Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said this was the NCP chief's personal opinion and this won't hurt Opposition unity in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Whatever he has said is his personal view. His party supported the Opposition's call for a JPC on the Adani issue. Now, if Pawar Saheb is saying this, then I believe he articulated his personal opinion. I don't think this statement of his will make any difference to Opposition unity ahead of the general elections next year. However, if the Opposition takes a unanimous decision on any issue, all Opposition forces and leaders should speak in the same voice and put up a united front," said Chavan.

Congress' Maharashtra chief Nana Patole also stated that it was Pawar's "personal opinion" and there is no harm in having both SC and JPC probe the Adani issue.

"He might have a personal opinion, which is different from ours. In the alleged coal scam, a court committee was set up and a JPC was also constituted to look into it. There is no harm in having both. Now people are asking why the PM is afraid of the Adani issue. If the PM says there's nothing to hide, why are they (BJP) afraid of it (a JPC)? The PM is not ready to talk about the Adani issue and its fallout on LIC money, SBI money or the provident fund money," said Patole.

Sharad Pawar against JPC on Adani Group-Hindenburg

This development comes after Sharad Pawar backed a Supreme Court panel over JPC on the Adani issue. He said that the JPC should be formed when the party is in majority.

"What is JPC? The joint parliamentary commission, parliament has both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, they constitute members of both Houses. How is JPC formed? Whoever has the majority gets more seats. For example, if the JPC is of 21 people then about 15 people will be from the ruling party, the BJP and about 6-7 people will be from the opposition...Rather than that the Supreme Court should take the decision to form a committee in which Supreme Court judges and others. The Supreme Court can also state the time period for the judgement on the matter. My opinion on the JPC is that I have also chaired a few JPCs but the JPC should be formed on the majority, which is not happening here, so instead of JPC the Supreme Court should form a committee," Pawar said.

He added, "The point is I don't know what Hindenburg is. A foreign company is talking about our country, we must understand how much importance we should give to it. Rather than this a Supreme Court committee is better and more effective is what I think. Rather than some foreign-based organisation telling us things it would be more trustworthy if the Supreme Court shed some light on the matter."