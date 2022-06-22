As Shiv Sena MLAs Arrive In Assam, Sushmita Dev Says 'don't Distract CM Biswa Amid Floods'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday, June 22, took a jib at BJP- Shiv Sena political drama unveiled in Maharashtra and said not to 'distract Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from flood situation'. This came after a group of Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, arrived at Guwahati in Assam on Wednesday morning.

"I hear MLAs of Maharashtra coming to Assam as part of the poaching exercise. Parts of Assam are so flooded that there is no drinking water or electricity. Pls don’t distract @himantabiswa he needs to focus on this grave situation", Sushmita Dev shared a tweet with images of flooded areas in Assam.

In a recent update to the Assam floods situation, there was no respite for people across the flood-hit areas, especially in the western and southern parts of Assam though much of the northeast had an almost rainless day on Tuesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), six people died in the last 24 hours taking the flood-and-landslip death toll from April to 88.

An ASDMA spokesperson said that so far, 53.94 lakh people have been affected in 31 districts across 5,123 villages, and crops in 108,030.98 hectares have been damaged. While in Kaziranga National Park, the water level receded marginally.

To date, 126 people have died due to floods and landslips reported in the northeast. Of the 126 people, 32 of them were killed in Meghalaya and six in Arunachal Pradesh.

Eknath Shinde & other MLAs shift from Gujarat to Assam

Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and some Independent MLAs who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat, left for Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday. With Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the government, this is now a full-blown crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. After two emissaries from Uddhav Thackeray reached out to Shinde at his Surat hotel, the shifting from Gujarat to Assam happened in just hours.

On Monday amid cross-voting by MLAs believed to be on the government side, five candidates of Maharashtra's ruling alliance and five of the BJP got elected to the Legislative Council.

