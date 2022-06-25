As Shiv Sena Rebels Plan Separate Faction, Pro-Shinde Banner Seen In Mumbai's Shivri

As the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp gears up to announce an independent faction, likely to be named 'Shiv Sena - Balasaheb Thackeray', a massive hoarding supporting Shinde has been put up at the highway near Shivri in Mumbai by the Maratha Yuva Maharashtra Parishad. The poster has a big cutout of Eknath Shinde with three small picturess, each of Anand Dighe, Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. At the bottom of the hoarding, it is written "Shinde saheban Sobat (In support of Shinde sir)."

It's pertinent to note the rebels under the leadership of Eknath Shinde will hold their first presser on June 25 and are likely to form a separate outfit, even as the deputy speaker of the legislative Assembly has requested the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the rebel camp, the legal process for which is currently ongoing.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray attends party national executive meet

CM Thackeray arrived at the Shiv Sena Bhawan to attend the National Executive meet amid fast-changing political developments and the rebel faction getting more aggressive by the day. Maharashtra's tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray has also arrived for the meeting.

Meanwhile, in spite of the dwindling numbers, Congress said the government is not in a minority. Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat said, "Today in the meeting, we had a discussion about the current situation. Our people are working on the situation. MVA government is working and will continue to work. Our government is not in minority. Our party's legal team from Delhi is also helping us."

However, in spite of the statement from Congress, the opposition is stepping up pressure on the government. Union minister Ramdas Athawale, after conducting a meeting with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, stated the Maharashtra state government is in minority. He said, "MVA govt is in minority now. They have no right to take any action and MLAs (Shinde camp) shouldn't be suspended. They have a 2/3rd majority. This is 'dadagiri' and Uddhav Thackeray must be stopped. We support Eknath Shinde."

