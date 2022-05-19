As Sidhu Gets 1 Year Jail In Road Rage Case, BJP Hails SC Verdict; 'Law Is Equal For All'

BJP Spokesperson RP Singh welcomed the SC verdict against Sidhu in the road rage case, giving him 1-year imprisonment and said it is big relief for the victim's family. In a massive development on May 19, the Supreme Court sentenced former Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year imprisonment in a 1998 road rage case.

Justice has caught up with Sidhu after three decades: BJP

BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh speaking exclusively to Republic TV said,

"There are two basic lessons from the SC verdict. Law is equal for everyone no matter what post you hold. Secondly, anger should be controlled. The family is relieved now. They have been struggling for getting justice. Sidhu historically doesn't seem to be happy with the Congress party. He is a dissent leader. It's a big setback for Congress in Punjab. You can gather crowds however a true leader works for the society. He doesn't fall in that category. He is not a believer of collective leadership and is a solo man."

Republic TV also spoke to the senior leader of Punjab BJP, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who said, justice has been finally given to the family of the victim, "Navjot Singh Sidhu had admitted on TV to killing a man. It would have been a wrong message had he not been given one-year imprisonment. The family has been given justice after they were going from pillar to post demanding action against Sidhu."

Road rage case against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu on December 27, 1988, allegedly hit a man by the name of Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. After the Supreme Court acquitted him in the case, his family had filed a review petition seeking a modification of the order. The case has traversed through Sessions Court, High Court and finally to the Supreme Court. The Sessions Court on September 22, 1999, had let him off in the absence of any evidence and giving him the benefit of doubt.

The families of the victims subsequently filed a case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which in 2006 convicted Sidhu for three years jail sentence. In response, he then knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the order.

IMAGE: ANI / FACEBOOK / MANJINDER SINGH SIRSA