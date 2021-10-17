As Sonia Gandhi Asks Chhattisgarh CM To Step Down, BJP Slams Congress' 'drama' In State

In a massive development, sources informed Republic that Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday has asked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to resign before November. The development comes amid Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Deo's demand that he should be given top chair as per the rotational formula. Now, BJP MP Vijay Baghel slammed the Congress for creating a state of confusion among the people of Chhattisgarh and asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi to make a clear decision as soon as possible.

Speaking to Republic, Vijay Baghel said, "Crisis is always going on in Congress. They have always been confused and now they have turned desperate & tensed. The living example is Chhattisgarh. For the last four months, it has been going that Bhupesh Baghel will resign as 2.5 years of terms were fixed by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Despite this, delay is going on for the past four months. Therefore, Bhupesh Baghel, Congress party and TS Deo who might be the new CM are in confusion. If Sonia Gandhi finally makes a decision on this then the confusing state of Chhattisgarh will end and people will express their opinions."

"Congress has always been doing drama. They have always tried to confuse the public and they have also confused their own party. Every Congress leader of Chhattisgarh is confused. They are often going to meet Delhi but the Congress High Command is not meeting them. The reason they are confused is that the Narendra Modi-led BJP has been going forward and the trust of people in the BJP is increasing that is the reason why the Congress camp is in confusion," added Vijay Baghel.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Bhupesh Baghel is trying to convince Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to retain his post. This development comes a day after the Congress Working Committee in which the party discussed the current political situation, upcoming elections and organisational elections.

On October 14, sources had informed Republic that TS Deo had met AICC Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia at a hotel in Raipur for one hour and discussed the possibility of a change of guard in the state. Furthermore, sources had informed that Deo gave an ultimatum to the Congress high command to fulfil the promise made to him.

Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis

After the Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh assembly polls by winning 68 of the 90 assembly seats, the grand old party had the tough task of selecting the chief minister- as there were four contenders for the top post-Baghel, Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. At this juncture, Rahul Gandhi reportedly proposed the 2.5 formula which meant that Baghel and Deo would keep the top post for two and a half years each.

The demur in the Deo camp has been stewing since Baghel refused to hand over the CM post to Deo after the two-and-a-half-year deadline elapsed. In August, Baghel took over 40 MLAs with him in Delhi to show support. However, later, Deo publicly acknowledged the rotational CM policy.

"It is a big decision and the high command will take into account several factors. People are talking about the 2.5-2.5 years formula. Even 2.5 years have elapsed. This is not a new thing. This has been discussed in the public domain," he had said.

In August, the Congress leadership had summoned both Baghel and Singh Deo to Delhi to resolve the feud. It appeared that Baghel had won that round when he told reporters upon return that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had agreed to visit the state 'on his invitation', and those talking about rotating the CM's post were promoting political instability.

(Image: PTI/ANI/VijayBaghelCG-Facebook)