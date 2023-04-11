As Sonia Talks Of Defending Constitution, BJP Says 'illusory Statement Of Highest Improbity'

Quick links:
Sonia Gandhi said Congress will join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution; Image: PTI
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday dubbed as an "illusory statement of the highest improbity" the remarks of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on democracy and independence of institutions. Rijiju's jibe came after the former Congress president accused the Narendra Modi government of "misusing every power".
Smt Sonia Gandhi is lecturing about Democracy? Congress Party talking about independence of Judiciary is : An illusory statement of the highest improbity. https://t.co/JUQmXhY4Sq pic.twitter.com/QAIb6KzvRP— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 11, 2023
Gandhi said her party will take its message directly to people and join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution.
In an Op-Ed in "The Hindu", Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Modi and his government of "systematically dismantling" the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, saying their actions demonstrate a "deep-rooted disdain" for democracy. Rijiju took to Twitter to hit back at Gandhi.
"Smt Sonia Gandhi is lecturing about Democracy? Congress Party talking about independence of Judiciary is : An illusory statement of the highest improbity," he said.
