As Sonia's ED Grilling Continues, Robert Vadra Says 'BJP Afraid Of Gandhi Family'

Ahead of Congress President Sonia Gandhi's second round of questioning in the National Herald case, her son-in-law Robert Vadra accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies to suppress the Opposition. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vadra also hit out at the Enforcement Directorate for subjecting an elderly citizen to multiple rounds of grilling. He asserted that Sonia Gandhi is not afraid of interrogation and will answer all questions with clarity.

"BJP is afraid of the Gandhi family as they alone can bring a change in the country. But the people of the country are with us. No matter how much they suppress her, Sonia ji is not scared. She will face the questions bravely. This kind of interrogation is wrong. They should have taken her health into consideration," said Robert Vadra.

The Congress chief is scheduled to depose before the ED once again today for interrogation into the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. On July 21, she was grilled by the agency for three hours during which the leader unable able to speak much reportedly due to throat pain.

#WATCH | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at the ED office in Delhi for the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald case.



Her daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also accompanied her. pic.twitter.com/8q1ScJgktr — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Sonia Gandhi quizzed in National Herald scam case

Sources also informed that Sonia Gandhi produced multiple documents before the ED officials but they were not satisfied with the responses. She was asked routine questions about the National Herald case including the alleged transfer of Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India.

The Congress MP was also asked how Young India acquired power from AJL and gave loans to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove a loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc. As per sources, she was found not clued in about the transactions.

Meanwhile, Republic accessed documents of the ED, which "proved from the investigation by the Income Tax Department that top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have fraudulently taken over commercial immovable properties worth of more than Rs.800 crore of the Associated Journals Ltd. by incorporating Young Indian having a share capital of Rs.50,000 and by taking Hawala entry of Rs.1 crore from a shell company of Kolkata. It is surprising to note that the whole process of the takeover of commercial property of the AJL was completed within three months from the date of incorporation of M/S YI without paying taxes and stamp duty."

"The Income Tax Department has levied a tax of Rs.249.15 crore for the benefit of Rs.414.40 crore accrued to the Gandhi family through this farudulent transaction," the documents said.