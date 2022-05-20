As SP MLA Azam Khan Walks Out Of Jail; Akhilesh Yadav Says 'lies Don't Last For Centuries'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav welcomed party MLA Azam Khan on Friday after he was released from the Sitapur prison after 27 months. Khan, who was lodged in prison since February 2020, was granted bail in his 88th case on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav hailed the court order and said that the SC has reached new standards of justice. He expressed confidence that Azam Khan would be acquitted in all other "false cases."

"A hearty welcome to senior Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Azam Khan on his release on bail. With this bail order, the Supreme Court has given new standards to justice. I am sure that he will be acquitted in all other false cases. Lies are temporary, they don't last for centuries," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav after Azam Khan's release.

A heavy police force was deployed outside the Sitapur prison as party supporters thronged the gates and raised slogans in support of Azam Khan. He was also welcomed by PSP President Shivpal Yadav outside the jail.

SC grants bail to Azam Khan

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Azam Khan in an alleged cheating case. The court had granted him bail in the earlier 87 cases. The latest matter was related to alleged land grabbing and forgery at Rampur Public School. Khan was accused of forging building certificates to get recognition for the school.

SC bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopa said it was fit to grant interim bail to Azam Khan, considering the chronology of cases registered against him, one after another by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Notably, the cheating case was filed on May 6, just days before Khan was granted bail in all the earlier cases, and was supposed to walk out of prison. The Rampur MLA has alleged that he was being implicated in multiple cases to prolong his stay in the jail.

The apex court invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution and granted him interim bail. The bench asked him to approach the lower court for regular bail within a period of two weeks.