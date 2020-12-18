As Spate Of Resignations Hit TMC, Supriyo Voices Against Violence-accused Netas' BJP Entry

After five top leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya, Diptangshu Choudhury and Silbhadra Datta tendered their resignation to the West Bengal's TMC party, Asansol Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal Babul Supriyo in a video on Thursday said that he would do his best to ensure that no violence-accused TMC leader joins BJP. Speaking further, he said that the decision taken by the Centre would be of top priority. "I won't betray my colleagues," Babul Supriyo added.

READ | Roshni Scam: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh Foresees Action Against Land Grabbers In Near Future

Babul Supriyo against violence-accused TMC leaders joining BJP

READ | Your Real Name Is Bhaipo: Babul Supriyo Slams Abhishek Banerjee's 'can't Name Me' Claim

Reacting to the rumours that TMC leaders have reached an "under the table" agreement with him, the Asansol Lok Sabha MP clarify that he doesn't indulge in such activities. Babul Supriyo said, "Under Mamata Banerjee's directions, TMC leaders have committed numerous crimes on people of Asansol-Durgapur and Jitendra Tiwari is one of them. Many have lost their lives. I won't betray BJP workers by making a deal with them, nor can I ever accept these people joining BJP." Supriyo said that he had promised people of Asansol that he will stop illegal dealings of sand and coal. The West Bengal MP also mentioned that he had collected some data on the illegal deals and the Home Minister has acted on it.

Taking to Facebook, the MP wrote, "Let me tell you very clearly that I do not have the mentality to do such covert deals like betraying the trust of my BJP colleagues with whom we fought the battle to defeat and eradicate TMC from Bengal."

READ | Babul Supriyo's Birthday: Listen To His Best Memorable Bollywood Songs

Supriyo said that he will try his best to ensure that no TMC leader who tormented, tortured his grass-root level BJP colleagues get an entry in BJP. Claiming that BJP has the support of Bengal in every manner, he said that the recent crackdown on the coal and sand mafia of the region prove that BJP aims to serve justice to the people of Bengal and also give the State's youth a clean and peaceful life once it forms government post the upcoming 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. "Hope this will put out all rumours to rest," Bengal MP added.

5 TMC leaders resign in last 24 hours

Hours after Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the party’s primary membership, many dissident leaders and activists started stepping down from their respective party posts in West Bengal on Thursday. Later following Adhikari's footsteps, Jitendra Tiwari also resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. Tiwari represented Pandabeswar in the State legislative Assembly. Besides Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari, vice-president of Paschim Bardhaman Abhijit Acharya and Chairman of SBSTC Diptangshu Choudhury have also resigned from TMC party along with MLA Silbhadra Datta.

READ | Babul Supriyo's Mother Passes Away; MoS Says 'Want To Believe In Rebirth Maa' In Note