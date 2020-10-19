As Sting Exposes 'Target Republic' Plot, Senior SC Advocate KK Manan Cites 'Emergency'

Senior advocate KK Manan came down heavily on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as a sting operation conducted by Republic inside the Maharashtra Congress headquarters in Mumbai confirmed a deep political conspiracy to target Republic Media News Network. KK Manan used numerous verses to assert that the truth could never be hidden and that the media network stood for truth. He highlighted that it was not a ‘Banana State’ or a ‘laugh jungle’ when anything could be done without intervention of an authority like Supreme Court, while asserting that the nation was with Republic.

READ: Stung Congress Neta In Hathras Riot Plot Is Rahul Gandhi's Right-hand-man; Here's Proof

KK Manan backs Republic TV versus MVA

Senior advocate KK Manan used terms like 'Vinash kale viprit buddhi' (impending doom damages the ability to think) and 'sachchai chup nahin sakati, banawat ke usulon se ki khushboo aa nahin sakati, kabhi kaagaz ke phoolon se' (truth can't be hidden) to star his response. He then said, "They have done 4-5 cases on Republic and Arnab, what have they achieved? This is not a Banana state, not a laugh jungle, they can’t do everything. Even if they made the legislature, there is a Supreme Court to set it up."

KK Manan continued, "There are four pillars of democracy, legislature, executive, judiciary and the last one, media and this is an attack on media. Don’t remember how old you were, but I was a college student when the Emergency came into place. People were on side, and some leaders on the other, and the it was the people who gave the answer and that continued in 89, 2014 and 2019. Till when will they continue to ask for answers?"

On Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Hope God gives them knowledge. Another point I want to share that no one needs to destroy Rahul Gandhi politically, there is an internal coterie which will destroy him."

"Through your channel, I want to say that duty is to serve the people and uplift the society, and not target a channel that fights for the truth and portrays it. The truth can never be hidden, the nation is with you in your fight for the truth, the citizens, senior lawyers, don’t think there is any section who is not with you.

READ: Arnab Goswami Confronts Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Riot Plotter After Republic Stings Him

Explosive sting exposes MVA's conspiracy against Republic TV

#TargetRepublicPlotExposed | The biggest political sting of the decade is #LIVE on-air, as the political conspiracy against Republic completely and totally unravels; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/YOLSA10nRY — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2020

Congress Spokeperson Raghavendra Shukla confirmed in a sting operation from the party's headquarters in Mumbai that a team had been set up to 'do nothing else', but plans means to target Republic. He stated that many intelligence departments had been constituted and asked to 'dig dirt' on the channel and 'teach Republic a lesson. The politician added that the team's report will be forwarded to the Chief Minister.

'Nobody can stop shutting down of Republic,' Shukla is heard saying in the video.

The development came amid the attack of false allegations against Republic TV in the Fake TRP scam. The ‘illegal detention’ of Republic TV reporter Pradeep Bhandari, questioning of Republic TV Editors Niranjan Narayanaswamy and Abhishek Kapoor being questioned further exposed this attack. This is apart from numerous attacks on Republic and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, right from his reportage of the Palghar lynching, up till the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

READ: Shraddha Kapoor's Manager Jinal Tracked; Confronted On 'I'm Sending CBD Oil' Chat With NCB

READ: On Tape: Rohan Rai's Building Guard Claims, 'Cops Didn't Interrogate Anyone On June 8'