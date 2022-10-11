As RJD was left embarrassed after the squabble between Tej Pratap Yadav and general secretary Shyam Rajak, Tejashwi Yadav swung into damage-control mode. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Bihar Deputy CM attributed the war of words to 'confusion'. Denying that Rajak had abused his brother, he stressed that all was well in RJD now. On this occasion, Yadav also rubbished speculation that Bihar RJD chief Jagdanand Singh skipped the party's national executive meeting in Delhi as he was upset.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "Sometimes there is confusion. An audio has gone viral in which Tej Ji is not mentioned. We shouldn't pay attention to what was said and the things in the audio. Tej Ji has no problem. Everything is okay."

Tej Pratap Yadav hits out at RJD office-bearer

In a big development on October 9, Bihar Minister Tej Pratap walked out of the RJD National Executive meeting taking place at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi. He told the media, "Shyam Rajak hurled filthy abuses at me. When I asked about the timing of the event yesterday, he abused my PA and sister. I have the audio recording too. I will upload it on my page so that the people of Bihar can hear. Such RSS and BJP persons should be removed from the organization. Will anyone sit here for listening to abuses"?

Taking a veiled swipe at him, Shyam Rajak stated, "I've no comments to make on it. He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful. I am a Dalit man, cannot say anything."

Infighting in RJD

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the Bihar Deputy CM's brother has been at loggerheads with RJD leaders. During a party meeting in August last year, Tej Pratap referred to Jagdanand Singh, who was appointed as the state party chief in November 2019, as 'Hitler'. The infighting intensified after Tej Pratap alleged that his aide Akash Singh was sacked from the post of RJD student wing's state chief in an unconstitutional manner without giving any prior notice. Subsequently, he also formed his own student organization named 'Chhatra Janshakti Parishad'.