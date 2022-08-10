As Tejashwi Yadav Takes On NDA, Nitish Kumar Says 'was Pressurised To Become CM In 2020'

After Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader addressed the media on Wednesday. Having been administered the oath of secrecy and office, the Bihar Chief Minister from the Mahagathbandhan Alliance recalled his time with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), especially after the 2020 Assembly elections in the state.

'Forced to become CM in NDA govt in 2020'

In the said elections, NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. Talking about it, 71-year-old said, "I didn't want to become CM after elections but I was given the responsibility... and you saw what was happening recently...In the past 2-2.5 months, did you see me talking to anyone?"

"The people in the party also had a lot of grievances, and when we sat together and discussed, then we took the decision to split. The party made the decision together (to leave BJP)...whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014,” he said.

#LIVE | I didn't want to become CM after elections but I was given the responsibility... and you saw what was happening recently: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after taking oath alongside Tejashwi Yadav as his Deputy. Tune in here - https://t.co/2Q3LH3iGVO pic.twitter.com/xp3RXVbvWP — Republic (@republic) August 10, 2022

'NDA did not fulfil promises'

Taking a pot shot at the NDA, Tejashwi Yadav, who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not fulfilled its promises, and put forth Special Status for Bihar as an example. "We are committed to the promises we made in 2020, ahead of the elections. We will provide jobs.. we will provide employment opportunities," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said.

The oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan was kept low-key as only the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister took their oaths. In total, their cabinet is to have 35 Ministers. While RJD may have 15 Ministers, JDU may have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) may get 4 and 1 Ministries respectively.