As 'The Kerala Story' Runs Into Rough Weather, BJP Asks 'Who Doesn't Want Truth Out?'

'Who are these people who don't want the truth to come out?' asked the Bharatiya Janata Party, after a case was registered against the crew of the film 'The Kerala Story' for allegedly portraying the state as a safe haven for terrorists. The case was registered by the Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar, at the direction of the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant.

A few days ago, the teaser of the movie directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by VA Shah, was released. In the 1.19-minute-long teaser, a woman clad in a burqa identified herself as Shalini Unnikrishnan and narrated her journey to becoming Fatima Ba. She claimed that like her, over 32,000 women from the southern state were converted and most of them were taken to Islamic State-held areas in Syria and Afghanistan in a decade.

'The Kerala Story movie’s teaser has run into rough weather'

A Tamil-based journalist BR Arvindakshan approached the film certification board and others seeking a ban on the movie unless the makers produce enough evidence to buttress their claim. A copy of the same was forwarded to the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan by Arvindakshan, who forwarded it to state DGP Anil Kant. On his direction, Thiruvananthapuram CP Sparjan Kumar lodged a case.

Amit Malviya, Head of BJP's IT Department, taking cognizance of the same said, "The Kerala Story movie’s teaser has run into rough weather with powerful forces trying to scuttle the movie. A formal complaint has been filed with Kerala police to check the veracity of the claims made in the trailer. Who are these people who don’t want the truth to come out?"