As Tipu Sultan Park In Mumbai Triggers Row, Congress MVA Min Slams 'nomenclature' Politics

After a massive protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Mumbai over the inauguration of a sports complex named after 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh, who was scheduled to inaugurate the revamped park, targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, alleging that the Saffron party has sent its 'goons' to defame the country and not let it develop by creating ruckus over naming projects. This comes even as the Shiv Sena-led BMC has come under attack over the naming of the park after Tipu Sultan whose legacy has turned controversial over the years.

Speaking to the media, the Maharashtra Minister who is a member of MVA constituent Congress said, "There was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in last 70 years, today BJP has sent its goons to defame the country and not let the country develop by creating ruckus over naming projects. We don't need to get into controversy over nomenclatures."

"Tipu Sultan was the only warrior before Independence who lost his life fighting with the British. Today's program is for the inauguration of projects, why is BJP focussing on the name rather than talking about the development for people," he added.

As per sources, heavy security has been deployed to prevent clashes or any untoward incidents. The Mumbai Police has also taken Bajrang Dal workers protesting at the site into custody.

BJP Slams Sena-led BMC

Meanwhile, the BJP has also opposed the Shiv Sena-led BMC's decision to rename the garden after Tipu Sultan. The BJP has cited how Tipu Sultan had allegedly demolished several Hindu temples and committed atrocities on women during his rule. He is also responsible for his brutal onslaught against the Hindu community and forcefully converting them to Islam, they have alleged.

Moreover, the party has also stated that Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh, who is inaugurating the park, is the same person who wrote a letter in the support of terrorist Yakub Memon, convicted in the 1993 Bombay blasts. "Mumbaikars are now well aware of Shiv Sena's new face. They are doing so just to be in power. Aslam Sheikh is the same person who had written a letter for the support of a terrorist Yakub Memon," said BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar.