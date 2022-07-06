As TMC Distances Itself From Mahua Moitra, FIR Lodged Against MP Over Remarks On 'Kaali'

As Trinamool Congress (TMC) distances itself from Mahua Moitra's remark on 'Kaali', a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the Member of Parliament in Madhya Pradesh, Republic learnt on Wednesday. Sources told the channel, that in the said FIR, the MP has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.).

Ram Chandra, the complainant, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said, "I am a tea seller, I have a shop at Kalighat, Kali Mandir. I am a devotee of Kaali Ma and the statements made by the MP from Kolkata (Moitra) that the Goddess eats meat, have hurt my sentiments, and that is why I have filed a complaint. There is no pressure, political or otherwise, on me."

Mahua Moitra remains defiant amid multiple complaints

Also, a number of complaints have been filed against Moitra by the BJP leaders in West Bengal. Reacting to the complaints, the MP said, "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need backup forces."

The row began when after Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai relased a poster of her film - Kaali. In the poster, the Hindu Goddess can be seen smoking. When the TMC leader, belonging to West Bengal, was asked to comment on the poster she said, "Kali to me is a meat-eating... alcohol accepting Goddess. To me, that is Kaali."

After facing backlash, she took to her official Twitter handle and stated that she did not back any poster. She suggested those criticising her to visit Tarapith and see what offerings are made to the Goddess. “To all you sanghis — lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mention the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara,” she tweeted.

