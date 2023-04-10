As TMC, NCP And CPI Lose National Party Tag, Here Are The Perks They Are Set To Lose

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) lost national party status on Monday, April 10. With the loss of the national party tag, these political parties will lose a slew of perks. Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been given a national party status. Formed in 2012, AAP is ecstatic about being given the national party tag within 11 years. Of the three parties that lost the national party tags, the TMC was formed in 1998, the NCP in 1999 and the CPI in 1925.

The national party status comes with its own bells and whistles. The TMC, NCP and CPI will lose as a consequence of losing the national party tag. Here are the perks enjoyed exclusively by national parties:

The government provides land or a building for the national parties to build their party headquarters.

National parties are allowed up to 40 star campaigners, while other parties are allowed up to 20.

The election expenses of the party candidate do not include the costs associated with the travel and other expenses of star campaigners.

National Parties are given a time slot on state and national television and radio to address the public and convey their message.

On August 22, 2016, the Election Commission amended a rule in order to now evaluate the national and state status of political parties every ten years rather than every five. Hence, the current national and state parties will enjoy their status until 2026.

The Election Commission is mandated to register political parties, however it is not permitted to deregister any parties.

After the Election Commission decided to revoke the status of Trinamool Congress as a national party, sources told ANI that Mamata Banerjee's party is likely to contest the revocation in a court of law.