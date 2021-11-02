As TMC Wins Back 2 BJP West Bengal Seats & Retains 2 More, Vijayvargiya Says It's 'unfair'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiyaon Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of intimidating its leaders and forcing them to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). ANI quoted Kailash Vijayvargiya who alleged that the TMC has filed almost 120 fake cases against BJP MP Arjun Singh and numerous fake cases have also been filed against him.

Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Many cases are being filed against leaders in West Bengal. There are almost 120 fake cases on BJP MP Arjun Singh, there are 20 cases against me too. Now how can anyone survive when the government starts killing the opposition like this?" Those who are joining TMC in Bengal are forced to join."

Vijayvargiya also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government and the police under its control of booth capturing after the TMC candidates won all four West Bengal Assembly bypolls seats. Vijayvargiya, who was also in-charge of BJP during the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, said that the question of winning and losing arises where elections are held in a free and fair manner, not in a place where "police, goons and political parties work in nexus for booth capturing."

"Victory and loss comes in when elections are held in a free manner not where booths are captured. Police, goons and political parties work in nexus there therefore there are no elections. They (TMC) snatch seats by capturing polling booths," added Vijayvargiya.

The BJP General Secretary also lauded PM Modi's leadership after BJP won the bypolls in other states. "If we look at the election results of the whole country, then the opposition which made farmers' movement an issue has failed. NDA is leading everywhere, be it Madhya Pradesh, Bihar or Assam, this shows that farmers have given their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Vijayvargiya.

West Bengal Bypolls

Coming to West Bengal Bypolls, the constituencies of Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba, and Santipur went into bypolls on October 30. TMC registered victory from all four constituencies. From Dinhata, TMC's Udayan Guha secured 189575 votes while BJP's Ashok Mandal got 25,486 votes from the same constituency. From Khardaha, TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay secured 1,14,086 votes, while BJP's Joy Saha got 20,254 votes. TMC's Subrata Mondal got 1,61,474 votes in the Gosaba constituency, while BJP's Palash Rana got 18,423 votes. In the Santipur constituency, TMC Braja Kishor Goswami secured 1,12,087 votes, while BJP's Niranjan Biswas got 47,412 votes.

The bypolls were necessitated as the BJP MLAs for Dinhata and Santipur resigned to retain their MP seats while the TMC legislators of Kharadah and Gosaba died.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on her Twitter handle wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!"

(Image: PTI/ANI)