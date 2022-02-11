As Trinamool Checks I-PAC's Influence, Prashant Kishor's Platform Unfollows Mamata & TMC?

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has stopped following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. This development comes after reports suggested sour relations between Prashant Kishor-led I-PAC and the Trinamool Congress chief. Interestingly, the political advocacy group continues to follow Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and also other top politicians that Prashant Kishor has worked with.

After unfollowing Mamata Banerjee on Twitter, I-PAC informed that it doesn't hand any digital properties or any of its leaders. "Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying," it added.

Taking a dig at TMC, the political consultancy firm said that the party should look into if and "how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used”."

I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying.



AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used”. — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) February 11, 2022

Reportedly, there was infighting in TMC over the candidates for the upcoming elections to 108 municipal bodies. The issue also brought to the fore rumours of strains in the relationship between Trinamool and the I-PAC. However, the political consultancy firm had termed the speculations baseless.

The controversy erupted last week when TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee and party president Subrata Bakshi announced the party's official list of candidates signed by them. However, a separate unsigned list of candidates popped up on the party's official social media handle.

After both the lists were out, protests erupted in several parts of the state, as TMC workers were seen taking to the streets to burn tires and raise slogans. Reacting to the episode, Mamata Banerjee had said, "The candidate list released by Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi is final. One cannot please everybody. There is some confusion."

'This is not related to a party matter': Banerjee when asked about I-PAC

When asked about the reports of sour relations between TMC and I-PAC, the Trinamool supremo said she wouldn't comment on anything unrelated to the party. "Please don't ask questions which are not related to internal party matter. If there is anything related to internal party matters, you can ask. This is not related to party matter," she said.

Speaking to PTI, a senior TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, blamed Prashant Kishor's firm for the entire matter. "It is due to I-PAC that this entire goof-up took place. The unsigned list that was uploaded was the list that was not given the nod by the party leadership," a senior TMC leader said.

The Trinamool Congress had hired Kishor and his I-PAC to prepare its campaign and poll strategy for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. After the party's thumping victory in the assembly polls, it decided to extend the contract until the 2026 state elections and assigned it to help TMC expand its footprints in other states.