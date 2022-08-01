As Troubles Increase For Sanjay Raut In Patra Chawl Scam, Oppn In Tandem Cries Conspiracy

After Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut was arrested in connection with the Patra Chawl scam case and sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s custody till August 2, the Opposition parties cried 'conspiracy'. Parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPIM), in the Parliament, and also outside, claimed that the ED investigation against Raut was the strategy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken the Opposition.

In Parliament, backing Shiv Sena, TMC's Derek O'Brien, in what he described as a 'minute-long' intervention, claimed that in the last 6 years, not even one important issue was allowed to be raised by the Opposition under Rule 267, which empowers any member, with the consent of the Chairman, to move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of the day. "Today, we are raising one on the ED, on our colleague, Mr Sanjay Raut," O'Brien can be heard saying in the video post on Twitter

As govt disrupts, I got an intervention for one min in #Parliament for @AITCofficial



In LAST 6 YRS NOT EVEN ONE IMPORTANT ISSUE allowed to be raised by Oppn under Rule 267



Today raised issues of political vendetta against Oppn by ED, @rautsanjay61 arrest & Gujarat rape by Min pic.twitter.com/081ePMsrZ9 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 1, 2022

Taking to the microblogging site, Congress' Rahul Gandhi opined on Sanjay Raut's arrest saying that the 'message of king' is clear - 'anyone who speaks against me will suffer'. "Efforts are on to break the morale of the opponents and silence the voice of the truth by misusing the government agencies. But the dictator should listen - in the end, the truth will win and arrogance will lose," he said.

Speaking to the media, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury dubbed Sanjay Raut a victim of the misuse of the power of the agencies. "He was raising his voice against what BJP did to the Maharashtra government. That is why he has been arrested," Yechury said to the reporters.

Sanjay Raut sent to 4-day ED custody

Raut, 60, was arrested after he was brought to the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for questioning. The MP was taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Produced before a Special PMLA Court at noon, the Shiv Sena leader, who is a loyalist of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was sent to 4-day ED custody.

Notably, the ED had sought 8-day custody, claiming that Pravin Raut, who was arrested on February 2, was the frontman of Sanjay Raut. The agency had claimed that Pravin Raut received around Rs 112 crore from HDIL, the crisis-hit real estate firm linked to the Wadhawans, that undertook the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon, and Sanjay Raut’s name surfaced here when Rs 1.6 crore was transferred to him by Pravin Raut. It further alleged that Sanjay Raut purchased 10 land parcels and eight agreements, from the income earned from Pravin Raut.