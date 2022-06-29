As Uddhav Resigns, Sanjay Raut Profusely Thanks Sharad Pawar & Slams Shiv Sena MLAs

After Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the state has lost a 'sensitive and decent' CM, further stating that this is the beginning of Shiv Sena's victory. This comes as Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation after the Supreme Court upheld Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to have a floor test on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Raut stated, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned very politely. We have lost a sensitive, decent Chief Minister. History is witnessing that cheating doesn't end well. Thackeray wins. This is the beginning of a grand victory for Shiv Sena. Will eat sticks, go to jail, but Balasaheb That will keep Shiv Sena flaming!"

He also tweeted, "I thank Sharad Pawar. He took care of the son of Shiv Sena chief. He gave guidance. While his own people were cheating, Sharad Pawar stood firmly behind Uddhavji. Congress leaders also always played a coordinating role. No one came with Amarpatta!"

मी शरद पवार यांचे आभार मानतो.त्यांनी शिवसेना प्रमुखांच्या मुलास सांभाळून घेतले.मार्गदर्शन केलं.स्वतःचे लोक दगाबाजी करत असताना शरद पवार उद्धवजीचया मागे ठामपणे उभे राहिले.काँग्रेस नेत्यांनी देखील सदैव समन्वयाची भूमिका घेतली.सत्ता येते सत्ता जाते.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and also resigned as the member of the Maharashtra Leglisative Council, after the Supreme Court upheld Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to have a floor test on Thursday.

In his address, Uddhav Thackeray said, "For the last 4-5 days many people are coming to Matoshree. People were approaching me, that you continue your fight. Today judiciary has given a verdict. We will have to obey the verdict by the judiciary. Tomorrow there will be a floor test. SC has been ordered to obey the order by the Governor. I express gratitude towards the GUV. That, someone, wrote a letter to you, and you ordered a floor test. I hope that you will give a nod to the name of the MLCs list pending at your office. NCP, Congress said that we are ready to get out of the govt. We will support the govt from outside."

He further tendered his resignation, and announced, "Last Wednesday I left Varsha bungalow. Today I tender my resignation from the post of CM. I ask Shiv Sainiks don't come in between them. Let them celebrate."