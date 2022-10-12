As Uddhav's Andheri Bypoll Nominee Moves HC Over Resignation, BMC Says 'rule Permits...'

In what could be a possible setback for the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal on October 12 said that he would decide on Rutuja Latke's resignation from the post of administrative officer in 30 days. Rutuja Latke, wife of late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, is the Uddhav camp nominee for the Andheri (East) Assembly by-election.

Chahal said that Latke resigned on October 3 and the rule permits him to take a decision in 30 days. Notably, if the resignation is not accepted in the next two days, she would not be able to file her nomination papers by October 14 for November 3 by-polls.

Speaking to Republic TV, the BMC commissioner said, "It's a work in progress. The rules permit me to decide in 30 days. She applied on October 3 evening. There is no question of any government pressure. I have given a detailed reply."

'BMC is an independent organisation,' says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that BMC is an independent organisation and stated that there is no pressure from the government. "It's up to senior officials to decide to accept or reject the resignation of Rutuja Latke," he said.

Fadnavis also informed the media that he and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will soon take a decision on the candidate for the Andheri East bypoll.

Latke moves Bombay HC over resignation row

Meanwhile, Rutuja Latke has moved the Bombay High Court against BMC for not accepting her resignation. The court will hear her petition on October 13 at 11 am.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab claimed that Rutuja Latke had resigned on September 2 and was recently told that her letter was not in a proper format. He stated that the Uddhav camp nominee has now given a fresh resignation letter which is yet to be accepted.

The by-poll, necessitated by the death of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, would be the first electoral test for the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the Eknath Shinde faction following the split in the party in June.