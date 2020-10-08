As UP Govt Steps Up Security For Hathras Vicitm's Kin, BSP Calls Delay 'deplorable'

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh Government for delaying security provisions for the family members of the Hathras victim calling the Yogi Adityanath-led administration "careless".

"This is disappointing that the Government doesn't take initiative to stop such crimes and that's why SC has to awake them. This shows that this Government is careless. This is deplorable. UP Government has been callous in this entire incident and that's why the entire country is angry," said BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria.

"Be it BJP or Congress, both accuse each other whenever crimes against Dalits, women, poor, etc are committed. Both parties have completely failed in giving protection to the poor, women, and Dalits. Both have double standards. This is the same BJP which was offering Bangles to the government, they were beating their chest, one of their politician called Delhi a rape capital. But when they themselves come to power, then they also don't do anything," added the BSP leader.

Three-layered security for Hathras victim's kin

The UP Government has beefed up security at the Hathras victim's village. Metal detectors and CCTV cameras have been placed at strategic places including outside the victim's house as per the Hathras SDM. Three-layered security is being provided to the family members after reports showed how the victim's kin was being pressurised under the hands of various vested interests.

On October 6, a three-judge SC bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit stipulating the witness protection plan in the Hathras case. During the hearing, senior advocate Indira Jaising requested the bench to ensure protection to the victim's kin under the provisions of the SC/ST Act and appoint an SIT to probe the case. The UP Government had earlier filed an affidavit in the SC requesting the court to direct a CBI probe into the matter.

