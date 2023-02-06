As Vadra Congress Eulogises Pervez Musharraf, Republic Questions Digvijaya Singh

Republic TV on Monday questioned senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the grand old party eulogised Pakistan's wily former military ruler and primary architect of the 1999 Kargil War General Pervez Musharraf after his demise.

Eulogising the former Pakistani President, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had tweeted, "Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease': once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP."

On being questioned by Republic, Digvijaya Singh tried to avoid the question and said a reply should be sought from the spokesperson of the Congress party.

"Why don't you ask him (Tharoor) why he said that. Please ask this to the official spokesperson of the Congress party. Ask this to the chairman of the media committee...The Congress party has never compromised on anything that is against the national interest."

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also tried to deflect the issue. "What do you have to say about Adani," he told Republic's reporter.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Tharoor saying, "Nothing like a proper military thrashing for Fatcat Pak Dictator Generals to become a 'force for peace' and develop 'clear strategic thinking'. Notwithstanding many lives lost n Intl laws violated n harm caused all around, these Generals will have their admiring fans in India (sic)."

In another tweet, he said, "That a former Cong Foreign Min (a party that refused to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas till 2010) wud think that a Pak General who inflicted terror, a backstabbing conflict and tortured our Soldiers in violation of every Intl law, wud be a 'force for peace' - best describes Cong (sic)."

Musharraf, who lived in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to avoid criminal charges in Pakistan, died at the American Hospital in Dubai on Sunday, February 5. According to his family, Musharraf was suffering from a rare disease disease called amyloidosis.