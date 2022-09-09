As Vadra-Congress Remains Silent, PM Modi Tweets Video Tribute To Netaji & Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue and Kartavya Path on September 8, but, the Congress and the Gandhi-Vadra family are yet to utter a single word of appreciation for the historic inauguration. However, on September 9, PM Modi shared a two-minute video on yesterday's iconic event in the national capital, paying tribute to Netaji and hailing the end of the colonial era.

A special occasion which makes every Indian proud…highlights from the inauguration of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue and Kartavya Path in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VxnNieDuda — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2022

'Rajpath Is Now History!': PM Modi Unveils Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Kartavya Path in the national capital on Thursday, September 8. The new-look stretch covers lawns from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, covering around 101 acres. During the inauguration, PM Modi hailed the end of the colonial era, stating that Rajpath is now history and that it was a symbol of slavery.

After the inauguration of the Kartavya Path, PM Modi addressed the event and said, "Today is a historic day. Many citizens have been associated with this programme. Many citizens are witnessing this historic moment. India has got new inspiration and today we are coming out of the colonial mindset. Rajpath is now history. India is entering a new era. I congratulate Indians on this."

Earlier, PM Modi also unveiled the historic Netaji statue on Kartavya Path. It was housed in the India Gate canopy. The jet black granite statue was carved from a monolithic granite block weighing 280 MT.

Speaking on the unveiling of Netaji's statute, the PM added, "Today unveiling of Netaji's statue also took place. Netaji's statue symbolises strength, courage, and self-respect. Netaji was proud of India's traditions and cultures. It is unfortunate that Netaji was sidelined after independence. His statue will prove to be an inspiration. We have taken many decisions in the past few days to honour Netaji."

Ahead of Kartavya Path's inauguration, PM Modi examined an exhibition dedicated to constructing the revamped Kartavya Path as part of Central Vista Avenue. The leader also interacted with the workers who were involved in the redevelopment project and told them that he will invite all of them who worked on the Central Vista redevelopment project for the January 26 Republic Day parade.

Image: Republic World