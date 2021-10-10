As Varun Gandhi Tweets Again On Lakhimpur, Cong Asks 'Why Not Quit Anti-farmers BJP?'

After Bharatiya Janata Party's Varun Gandhi once again tweeted on Lakhimpur violence, Congress on Sunday asked the Member of the Parliament as to why he doesn't quit the BJP. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Congress National Co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania challenged Varun Gandhi to quit the 'anti-farmers' party' if the MP feels so strongly about the farmers, and went on to ask 'What is stopping you?'

Bharatiya Janata Party's Varun Gandhi on Sunday asserted that an attempt is being made to give a communal colour to the Lakhimpur violence. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Member of the Parliament said that a 'Hindus Vs Sikhs' narrative is being made, and added that it was not only false but also immoral. The tweet was a veiled attack on Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra has been accused of mowing down protesting farmers at the incident site, killing 4 farmers. He is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier, Ajay Mishra, in a bid to defend his son Ashish had said “There is clear video evidence of the convoy, with sirens blaring, driving into the farmers and killing them." The Minister has gone so far as to accuse those injured and killed as being 'outsiders' and claimed the involvement of 'Khalistani' elements to defend himself and his relatives.

In reference to the same, Varun Gandhi tweeted, "It is dangerous to create these fault-lines and reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal." The BJP MP added, "We must not put petty political gains above national unity."

It's ur own party thats doing that. Ig u feel for the farmers u just quit the anti farmer party and then openly raise voice what's stopping U ? https://t.co/oblSh1R0pC — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) October 10, 2021

Varun Gandhi calls Lakhimpur violence 'murder'

Earlier, sharing a video from the Lakhimpur violence, Varun Gandhi had said that the events were 'crystal clear'. Underlining that protestors cannot be silenced with murder, the MP had said, "There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer."

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that Varun Gandhi was dropped from the BJP national executive on Thursday, October 7. Speaking on the same, he said, "I have not attended a single meeting of the national executive in five years."

Meanwhile, arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT in the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence incident on Saturday, Ashish Mishra has been sent to judicial remand till October 11. Son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish was named in the FIR filed right after the incident, and was accused of murder. Thereafter, summons were sent by the SIT team which he kept avoiding until Saturday. On Saturday, he finally appeared before the SIT, and after the interrogation, he was officially put under arrest. He was produced before the court on Sunday, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Credit-Twitter-@VinayDokania/PTI