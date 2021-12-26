As Video Of Stranded Tourists Goes Viral; Kiren Rijiju Advises Against Travel To Arunachal

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju recently visited Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh. Rijiju took to his verified Twitter handle and posted a short video sharing a piece of advise for the tourists visiting the place. Sharing the tweet, he informed them that currently 'heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang' has been reported and that they should 'get proper information' before their visit as the road is 'extremely dangerous to drive'. He added that even the temperature goes down to -25°C.

In the video, Rijiju can be seen walking with the police personnels amid the heavy snowfall. The minister also helped the cars by showing the way. His latest video has taken over the internet as many Twitter users have reposted it and expressed gratitude to the minister for sharing the information.

Sharing the 52-second video clip, Rijiju wrote, "Advise to tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at this point of time. It is reported heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Pls get proper information before you move because the road is extremely dengerous to drive and temperature goes down to -25!"

Union Minister visits Punjab's Ludhiana

Meanwhile, the Union Minister recently on Friday visited Punjab's Ludhiana in the backdrop of the blast in District court. He stated that he isn't here for the election campaign but to review the situation over the unfortunate incident and vowed to review the security situation of courts across the country.

Addressing the media, Rijiju said the matter was seriously being looked into by the Central as well as the state agencies, and at a fast pace. "There is progress. I don't want to get into the technical stuff because the agencies are still probing. The initial briefing has already taken place, and the final briefing is also expected soon. Whatever be the case, you will be informed by the probing agency by a formal communication," Rijiju said, adding "all the nefarious attempts made to disrupt Punjab's peace will be eliminated." "I am standing with them and their families in this time of grief and express condolences," he added.

The blast, as per police, took place in the third-floor washroom of Courtroom no. 14. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling being damaged in the aftermath of the explosion. The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@KirenRijiju