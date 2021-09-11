As Vijay Rupani Resigns, Next Gujarat CM Likely To Be From The Patidar Community

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who has tendered his resignation after 5 years of service, is likely to be replaced by a BJP leader from the state's Patidar community, sources said on Saturday. Rupani stepped down from his post a year ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, paving way for a 'young fresh' face from the BJP to govern the state.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat, the CM confirmed that he has resigned from the top post.

Leaders from the Patidar community who are in the race to become the next Gujarat CM include:

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Deputy CM Nitin Patel

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala

Former state Minister Gordhan Zadafia

BJP administrator Praful Patel

State minister RC Faldu

The next Chief Minister is likely to be declared by September 12 following a meeting with the MLAs. As per sources, all the legislators have been instructed to attend the meeting along with state BJP chief CR Patil and the party's national general secretary BL Santosh. Rupani will also be present at the meeting with other leaders in a closed-door setup.

According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony may be held on September 17, followed by a reshuffle in the state cabinet. Portfolios of incumbent ministers are likely to change while 5 to 6 leaders may be dropped from the cabinet.

Sources have pitched Mansukh Mandaviya as a prospective name in the mix to be Chief Minister. Others under consideration are Nitin Patel & Purshottam Rupala. The BJP is said to be looking to completely revamp the Gujarat government as well as its party in the state.

The ministers who may lose their seats following the reshuffle include Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who is struggling to hold his seat due to a Supreme Court stay order. On the other hand, RC Faldu may be given additional responsibility. Despite the changes, Nitin Patel remains the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat for the time being.

Vijay Rupani Resigns As Gujarat CM

Dropping the bomb ahead of state polls, CM Rupani announced his resignation on Saturday and thanked the BJP for giving him the opportunity to serve the state. He confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main face of the BJP for the Gujarat Assembly Elections which are due to be held next year.

'I am just a worker of the organization,' Rupani said, not letting much slip about who would succeed him. As per sources, a number of names are in the mix to be Gujarat CM, chief among whom is Deputy DM, Nitin Patel. A number of senior leaders are at the Governor's residence.

"I thank BJP for giving me important responsibility as Chief Minister. I kept getting the guidance of PM Modi ji. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity I got in the development journey of Gujarat," Rupani said in a press briefing.

Vijay Rupani, who has completed 5 years in the post, said that the specialty of BJP is that the responsibility of party workers keeps changing from time to time. "Whatever responsibility I get from the party, I'm ready to fulfill it under the guidance of PM Modi and the party president," he stated.

Rupani added that he will accept whatever responsibility the party gives him. Vijay Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He succeeded Anandiben Patel, who had, in turn, succeeded Narendra Modi when he moved to Delhi to be Prime Minister in 2014 after 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat.