As Yogi Govt Announces UP Office In Mumbai, Maha Min Says, 'No Need, We Provide Jobs'

As the Yogi Adityanath government announced to set up UP government office in Mumbai to connect with natives from UP, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said it's needless to setup an office in Mumbai as the state government is inclusive and provides employment to everyone. Earlier on May 9, UP announced to open an office in Mumbai to look after the interests of the residents of UP who have been residing in Maharashtra for work-related reasons.

The Cabinet minister of the Water Resources Department in Maharashtra, Jayant Patil, stated that the people of UP and Bihar feel safe in Maharashtra, where they also get employment opportunities, as a result of which he said that there is no need for UP to open a separate office in Maharashtra.

He also raised the issue of the emerging proximity between MNS and BJP and the soon-to-be-announced BMC elections in Maharashtra.

Minister Patil said, "People coming from UP, Bihar do get employment in Maharashtra and there is no need of a special embassy or office in the city. The BMC elections will soon be held and the residents of UP, Bihar living in Maharashtra feel safe here."

UP state govt to set up office in Mumbai

Yogi Adityanath in a bid to aid UP residents in Mumbai, especially the migrant workers, instructed his officials to establish an office in Mumbai.

Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to establish a UP office in the capital of Maharashtra in order to connect with all the residents of UP who have been living in Mumbai for a long time, according to a government statement. The UP government's initiative would not only protect the interests of thousands of UP residents residing in Mumbai but will also allow them to invest in their home state and contribute to its progress, according to the statement.

Through the office, UP residents in Mumbai would be informed about the opportunities for investment in tourism, culture, and other industries in UP, and will be encouraged to establish businesses in the state as well, the statement added.

The Mumbaikars, hailing from UP, have made significant contributions to the economy of the state. As per estimates, there are over 50 to 60 lakh natives from UP among the 1.84 crore population of Mumbai.

IMAGE: ANI