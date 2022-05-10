As Yogi Govt Confirms Its Office In Mumbai, UP Dy CM Opens Door For Same In Kolkata, Delhi

After a release by the Uttar Pradesh government for opening of its office in Mumbai, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak spoke to Republic TV on Tuesday. During the exclusive conversation, Pathak confirmed the establishment of the office of the UP government in Maharashtra's capital, reasoning that it is for the convenience of the non-residential citizens of the state.

'If need be, offices will be opened in Kolkata & Delhi as well'

"The people of Uttar Pradesh settled outside the state for business or jobs purposes, should be in touch with the government so that they do not face any problems...It is the responsibility of the government to take care of the residential as well as non-residential citizens of the state, and as part of that responsibility, we have taken the decision of establishing our office."

When asked about other states, Pathak said, "Why not, if need be...In Kolkata, Delhi as well as Mumbai, we already have the UP Bhawan established. Anyone from UP can go and stay in the Bhawan...There it is assured that no citizen faces any trouble as state officials are already deployed there."

Govt issues statement

Earlier in the day, the UP government had released a statement in which it had said that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to establish a UP office in the capital of Maharashtra so as to connect with all the residents of UP who have been living in Mumbai for a long time for a job or business.

The UP government's initiative would not only protect the interests of the thousands of UP residents residing in Mumbai but will also allow them to invest in their home state and contribute to its progress, according to the statement. Migrants in Mumbai would be informed about the opportunities for investment in tourism, culture, and other industries in UP through the proposed office, and will be encouraged to establish businesses in the state as well, the statement added.

According to estimates, roughly 50 to 60 lakh people of North Indian heritage live among Mumbai's 1.84 crore residents, with Uttar Pradesh having the greatest population.