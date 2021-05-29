As YSRCP Completes 2 Years; Opposition Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Jagan's Governance

The YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will complete two years of its tenure on May 30. Citing the event, major opposition parties of Andhra Pradesh expressed their dissatisfaction over the party's administration in Andhra Pradesh.

K Pattabhiram, the spokesperson of Telegu Desam Party (TDP) claimed Reddy's rule as 'devastating'. He stated, "YSRCP's corrupt misrule has thrown the state into deep crisis. State financial position is disastrous. The YSRCP government is raising debts indiscriminately and looting that money. Corrupt practices of Jagan's rule have become a burden for the people."

Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won the election in 2019 with 86% of Andra Pradesh's Legislative Assembly. It won 151 seats out of the total 175 in the state.

Congress and CPI unhappy with YSRCP

Apart from the Telegu Desam Party, delegates of Congress and CPI also expressed their discontent regarding Reddy's rule. Congress Andhra Pradesh President, Sailajanath asserted that the state has no administration at all.

He said, "The Jagan government has utterly failed in all aspects. The government should at least provide proper treatment to COVID patients and provide free vaccination to all people in the state."

K Ramakrishna, the state Secretary of the Communist Party of India remarked that Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule is 'vindictive and vengeful' towards the opposition. He noted that there is no development in the state even though welfare schemes are somewhat beneficial.

COVID situation in Andhra Pradesh

The total caseload of Andra Pradesh stands at 16.6 lakh with 14,429 fresh cases added in the last 24 hours. The medical department has by far recovered 14.7 lakh people and 20,746 people in the last 24 hours. The death toll of Andhra Pradesh is at 10,634 with 103 more lives lost to COVID within the last 24 hours. The state currently has 1,73,622 active cases.

(Source- ANI)