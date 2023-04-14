Asad Ahmed Encounter Triggers Political Face-off: Who Said What

Quick links:
Opposition demands inquiry of the encounter. (Image: Republic)
The encounter of Atique Ahmed’s son Asad and his accomplice in an encounter on Thursday saw a wave of political responses. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lauded the Special Task Force for liquidating the criminals, opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have insisted on a high-level inquiry into the matter. Here is a list of who said what about the Asad Ahmed encounter:
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appreciated the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, the special DF and the entire police team, including the STF team, following the encounter. The CM held a meeting with top UP officials to review the law-and-order situation in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they were fired upon by them. It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is the Yogi government in UP, not the Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to the criminals."
Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, "Today everybody will be relieved and praying that they keep getting the government like BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Now, UP has finally seen the end of the Mafia and the don and the gangster, which used to exist during the Samajwadi party and BSP regimes.”
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, tweeted, "By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. The power does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong? BJP is against brotherhood."
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said, "“Many types of discussions are going on about the killing of Atique Ahmed's son and another in a police encounter today. People feel that their apprehension of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey incident has come true. Therefore, a high-level inquiry is necessary so that the complete facts and truth of the incident can come before the people.”
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said: " “Will the BJP also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir? No, because you (BJP) do encounters in the name of religion. You want to weaken the rule of law, do encounter of the Constitution.”
