After the Aam Aadmi Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent targetted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, demanding the boycott of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket Match which will take place on October 24.

Owaisi said, “PM Modi never speaks on two things- rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. "Modi ji, Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) and on October 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will take place." "Innocent labourers from Bihar were killed by terrorists and targeted killings are taking place. What is Intelligence Bureau and Amit Shah doing? What is the intelligence doing in Kashmir? Weapons are being brought in and you will play a match. Pakistani terrorists are coming and what sort of a ceasefire is it where drones drop weapons. They claimed after the abrogation of Article 370, everything will be fine. Nothing is fine and targeted killings are taking place in Kashmir. This is a failure of the Modi government and it is responsible for what is happening in Kashmir. The Modi government has no policy against terrorism," Owaisi added

Indian Army soldiers martyred in J&K

A total of nine Indian Army bravehearts have been martyred during the anti-terror operations in Poonch district in the last few days. In the last two days, bodies of Army personnel named Riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Sing were recovered from a forest in Poonch. The four were missing since a fierce encounter with terrorists on Thursday. In the gun battle that ensued, a JCO and four jawans were martyred. In addition, targeted killings of civilians by terrorists have also increased. The incidents have taken place in broad daylight. Moreover, on October 9, two on-duty Jammu & Kashmir police officials sustained injuries amid rounds of firing and attacks by terrorists.

Targeted civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir

A total of eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations over several weeks. Recently, two labourers from Bihar named Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev were shot dead in Kulgam on Saturday. Earlier, a hawker from Bihar named Arbind Kumar Sah and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh named Sagir Ahmad were also killed. Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents. The targeted killings started with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar. Later, two teachers -- Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur -- and a street food vendor Virender Paswan were killed by terrorists.

In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe into four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist.