Extending support to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said she's 'Very sorry to hear about the attack'. She further attacked the Yogi-Adityanath led state government adding that the attack 'Speaks volumes about the law & order situation in UP.' Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Election, Owaisi who was on his way to Delhi from Meerut on Friday alleged that his vehicle was fired upon.

'Hope the culprits are punished': Mehbooba Mufti

Very sorry to hear about the attack on Owaisi sahab today. Speaks volumes about the law & order situation in UP. Hope the culprits are punished. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 3, 2022

Asaduddin Owaisi attacked in UP, key details

As per the accessed CCTV footage of the entire incident, the shooters who fired at the AIMIM Chief's convoy could be clearly seen. One of the attackers in a red hoodie was seen running after Owaisi's convoy, while his accomplice in a white hoodie was seen firing his gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside this, a picture of a gun that has been recovered after the attack has also been accessed.

According to Owaisi, 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle while he was on his way. In the firing that took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza, there were a total of 3-4 people involved, the AIMIM chief added.

"Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle," Owaisi said in a tweet, sharing pictures of the vehicle fired upon. Visuals show at least two bullet-sized holes in the doors of the car, in addition to the punctured tires.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demands independent inquiry

Hours after the attack, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday evening demanding an independent inquiry by the Election Commission (EC), state government, and the Centre. Alleging a conspiracy, Owaisi asserted that that 'big forces' had planned his murder during the election season in UP.

Owaisi had earlier said that he had a conversation with the Additional Superintendent of Police of the area. "He told me that 1 shooter is caught and the arms he was carrying has been confiscated, the AIMIM chief further said.

"I have many enemies. if they think I will be scared, I just want to let you know that I won't be. Till the time God wants me to live, I will stay alive. But I want to know who is behind this." added Owaisi.