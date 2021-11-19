In a big announcement, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi declared that his party will protest across Maharashtra for implementing Muslim reservation in the state. While the Congress-NCP government had promulgated an ordinance on July 11, 2014, providing 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutions and public employment, the Bombay HC had upheld the quota for the minority community only in educational institutions. Addressing a press briefing in Aurangabad on Thursday, Owaisi lamented that successive governments had failed to act on the HC order.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "It is essential to end injustice. The Bombay High Court said in its order that 50 castes among Muslims can get 4% reservation in education based on the empirical data on their social, educational backward status. It is an injustice not to give them that. You can give it to anyone else you want. Even when the social and educational backward status of Muslims has been proved, instead of bringing in an Act or re-promulgating an ordinance, you brand us as communal."

"We will stage demonstrations across all districts of Maharashtra. We have already announced the programme. This is a big issue for us," he added. Questioning the silence of the Maratha community who has been agitating for restoration, he called upon the MVA government to introduce a bill pertaining to Muslim quota in the upcoming Winter session of the state Legislature in Nagpur.

LIVE: Barrister @asadowaisi addressing a press conference in Aurangabad https://t.co/li8xCyDDgG — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 18, 2021

MVA's endeavour to enact Muslim quota bill

Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Council on February 28, 2020, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik revealed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would introduce a bill to implement the Bombay HC’s decision on Muslim quota. His response came to a question by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise. Moreover, he added that the bill would be passed in time before the beginning of the new academic year.

NCP's Nawab Malik said, "The High Court has given its nod to give 5% reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. But the previous BJP-led government did not take any action on it. Now we have announced that we will implement the High Court's order in the form of law as soon as possible.”

Contradicting NCP, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asserted this matter had not come before him or the government for discussion, On March 3, 2020, he told the media, "When the issue of Muslim reservation comes up, let’s see. It has neither come before me nor the government. The issue has not come up, there is no position, Shiv Sena has not taken any position on it".