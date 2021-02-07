Asaduddin Owaisi Brings Civic Polls Storm To Gujarat; Announces AIMIM's Election Ally

After All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in December 2020 had announced that it will be contesting local civic body polls in Gujarat, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that it will contest elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). While addressing media in Surat, Owaisi informed that he will be two public meetings- one in Bharuch and one in Ahemdabad on Sunday.

AIMIM supremo Owaisi said, "I'm going to Bharuch from here. I will address a public meeting there in the day. We have an alliance with the Bharatiya Tribal Party here. There will also be a public meeting in Ahmedabad later in the evening."

Speaking further, Owaisi said that his party will contest Gujarat civic body polls in the state. He added, "This is the first time we are contesting elections here, hope the people bestow us with love." The six cities in Gujarat that are going to have civic body elections on February 21 are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) is a political party based in Gujarat. This party was formed by Chhotubhai Vasava in 2017. The Election Commission of India in its order dated August 9, 2017, has allotted the auto-rickshaw symbol to the party under paragraph 10B (2017).

AIMIM in UP and West Bengal

Meanwhile, AIMIM has declared its first candidate - Dr Abdul Manan - for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls. Manan - an eye surgeon by profession - has been fielded by AIMIM for the Utarauli Vidhan Sabha seat in the Balrampur district. Manan had joined AIMIM after leaving the Peace party. The state's next elections will be held in the month of February-March 2022. On 16 December, AIMIM chief Asadudding Owaisi met Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow to stitch an alliance for the 2022 UP polls.

AIMIM has also announced it will contest for the 2021 West Bengal polls but is yet to decide on its alliance and candidates. Responding to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations that Owaisi's party will act as "B team", he has pointed out that Mamata's TMC was with the NDA when the Gujarat riots took place in 2002.

(With ANI inputs)