Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Political Turmoil In Shiv Sena A 'dance Of Monkeys'

Commenting on the ongoing political crisis in Shiv Sena, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asadiddin Owaisi said, "We are keeping an eye on the unfolding drama," adding that it looks like "a dance of monkeys".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi said, "Let the Maha Vikas Aghadi deliberate over this matter. We are keeping an eye on the unfolding drama...It looks like a dance of monkeys. They are acting like monkeys jumping from one branch to another."

#WATCH | Let Maha Vikas Aghadi deliberate over this matter. We are keeping an eye on the unfolding drama... It looks like a dance of monkeys. They are acting like monkeys jumping from one branch to another: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the political crisis in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RUUc9xRyUb — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Shiv Sena writes to EC against use of Balasaheb Thackeray's name by Rebel MLAs

After the national executive meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray passed resolutions against Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena wrote to the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that Balasaheb Thackeray's name is not used by the Shinde camp, sources informed.

In a letter to EC, the Uddhav faction stated that "no one has the right to use the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena". This development comes after sources informed that the rebel brigade is likely to identify themselves as 'Shiv Sena - Balasaheb Thackeray'

(Image: PTI)