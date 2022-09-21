Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Waqf Survey In UP A 'mini NRC'; Wants Hindu Endowments Surveyed Too

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has cried foul over the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to undertake a survey of all properties recorded under Waqf. In a special press briefing where he gave it a communal colour, the Parliamentarian sought a survey of Hindu religious and Charitable Endowments along with Waqf. 'What is the aim of conducting a survey?' the MP from Hyderabad asked.

"The property that has been donated is Waqf, the registry has been done and the gazette issued. If there is encroachment over it, then, what are the Sunni Waqf Board and the Shia Waqf Board doing? The government has the power to call them and ask them- how many properties they have, and whether or not there is a case of encroachment," the barrister said.

'How can you forfeit their rights?'

Calling the Waqf Board an autonomous body, Owaisi further said, "How can you forfeit their rights? And if you are trying to say that it is not the property of Waqf but of the government, then please refer to Section 83 of the Waqf Act. Go to the High Court, go to the Supreme Court."

"This is a mini NRC (National Registration of Citizens). You are treating Waqf's property as enemy property. Again I am saying, 'Once a Waqf, always a Waqf'. By conducting a survey, can you get changed its legal status? You can't, right? You are just collecting the data...first, you collected that of Madarassas and now, you are trying to collect that of Waqf," the AIMIM chief further said.

What is Waqf?

Waqf in legal terms is the permanent dedication by a person professing Islam, of any movable or immovable property for any purpose labelled by the Muslim law as charitable. A property is brought under Waqf through a deed or an instrument. Also, a property can be deemed waqf if it has been used for religious or charitable purposes for a long period of time. The proceeds of Waqf are typically used to finance educational institutions, graveyards, mosques and shelter homes.