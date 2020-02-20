The Debate
Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Activist's 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chant At His Event, Demands Probe

Politics

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned activist Amulya Leona for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans at his rally and demanded an inquiry into the matter

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned activist Amulya Leona for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans at his rally and demanded an inquiry into the matter by the organisers of the event. During an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, Amulya Leona grabbed the mike and chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad", which led Owaisi to reprimand her while the cops took her away.

"I totally condemn it. I was about to do my evening prayer. I heard this nonsense and I immediately rushed to her and I stopped her. I said, 'What is this? What nonsense are you saying?'. We will never tolerate this thing. I hope the organisers demand an inquiry. I don't even know who this lady is," Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters after the incident.

READ | Chaos At Owaisi Rally: Activist's Slogans See Her Pulled Off Stage; AIMIM Chief Distances

READ | Owaisi Attacks Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust; Says "man Accused Of Demolishing Babri Rewarded"

Previous condemnation

This statement from the Hyderabad MP was a follow-up to his previous clarification that he and his party were not related to or endorsed Leona's remark. "We condemn anyone who comes here and raises a slogan for our enemy state. For us, it always is Bharat Zindabad. We have nothing to do with Pakistan. Those who are raising pro-Pakistan slogans have no relation with us. I want to clarify this. The organisers here have called people who are saying wrong things. The statement is wrong," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

READ | 'Highly Provocative': BJP Slams Waris Pathan's '15 Cr' Threat, Claims Owaisi Gave Consent

READ | AIMIM's Waris Pathan Makes Hateful '15 Cr Vs 100 Cr' Threat, Echoes Akbaruddin Owaisi

