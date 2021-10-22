Asaduddin Owaisi Counters PM Modi's 'no VIP Culture In Vaccines' Remark, Cites 25% Quota

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at PM Modi over his contention that there was no VIP culture in India's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Addressing the people, the PM said, Whether it is the poor, rich, village, or city, the country had one mantra that if the disease doesn't discriminate, there cannot be any discrimination in vaccines. That's why it was ensured that the VIP culture doesn't overshadow the vaccination drive. Irrespective of whichever post a person holds, how rich he is, he got the vaccine just like any ordinary citizen".

Disputing this argument, Owaisi pointed out that 25% of the overall vaccine quota is exclusively reserved for the private sector. In a veiled reference to the shortage of vaccine doses seen during the second novel coronavirus wave, he claimed that the Centre had placed the first order for procuring vaccines barely 5 days before the commencement of the inoculation campaign. The Hyderabad MP also asserted that the Union government changed its vaccine procurement policy only after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

The AIMIM president opined, "This incompetence amnd absence of vision costed lakhs of lives in the second wave. We lost our loved ones. We should never forget the lives lost due to neglect and lack of compassion."

Modi: No VIP culture in vaccination campaign



Only India has exclusive corporate sector vaccine QUOTA of 25%



Modi placed the first vaccine order just FIVE days before campaign began. He left states & the people to their fate. He changed the policy because SC intervened 1/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 22, 2021

Progress of COVID-19 vaccination in India

India's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on February 2 while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. From June 21 onwards, the Centre started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free.

Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. As per sources, around 75% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while nearly 31% have got jabbed twice. Uttar Pradesh leads in the number of doses administered in India followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 71,24,04,590 persons have been inoculated whereas 29,75,41,073 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.