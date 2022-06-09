Asaduddin Owaisi Cries Foul On FIR For Hate Speech; 'Police Have Balance-waad Syndrome'

Hours after the Delhi Police booked Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM supremo ventilated his grievance from the administration in a lengthy post on Twitter on Thursday. Taking to the microblogging site, the Member of Parliament accepted having received an excerpt of the 'first' of its kind FIR in which he claimed there was 'no specification of the crime committed'.

"Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death," said the parliamentarian representing Hyderabad, expressing his cluelessness about the remark that attracted the FIR. The four-time parliamentarian further said that the FIR may have been filed against him since the police 'lacked the courage' to pursue cases against Hindutva leader Yati Narsinhanand, and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal.

'Delhi Police suffering from both sideism': Owaisi

Claiming that the Delhi Police was suffering from 'both sideism' or 'balance-waad' syndromes, Owaisi said, "One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters & make it look like there was hate speech on both sides."

"Yati, Genocidal Sansad gang, Nupur, Naveen, etc have become used to there being no consequences. Weak action has only been taken when there was outrage for weeks or international condemnation or when courts pulled up the police," the AIMIM chief said, adding, "In contrast, Muslim students, journalists, activists have been put in prison for l the crime of merely being Muslim."

'In Hindutva Organizations, hate speech rewarded': Owaisi

Having made the comparison, the MP claimed that Hindutva organisations have a 'culture' where hate speech and extremism is rewarded with promotions. The parliamentarian representing Hyderabad gave the example of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

" In fact, the people who attempted to shoot me admitted that they did so, so that they could become prominent Hindutva politicians. This culture must end," the four-time parliamentarian said in the post, adding that had PM Modi been 'sincere' he would have stamped out hate speech without indulging in 'fake balance-vaad'.

11. As for the FIR against me, we will consult our lawyers & address it as and when required. We will not be intimidated by these tactics. Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 9, 2022

In the two first information reports (FIR) registered by Delhi Police' Special Cell against various people for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, Owaisi has been named. Yati Narsinghanand, Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal are among the people named in the FIRs.