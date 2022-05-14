Asaduddin Owaisi Defends Brother Akbaruddin On Aurangzeb Tomb Visit; 'Launched A School'

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi defended his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad on May 13 to offer tributes to the Mughal ruler. He said that the monument is protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is a government administration body. Moreover, on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue, Owaisi said that the Varanasi court disregarded the past judgements on the Gyanvapi issue and thus, he disagreed with the order to allow the survey.

Asaduddin Owaisi speaking exclusively to Republic TV stated, "Akbaruddin Owaisi had gone to Aurangabad to lay the foundation stone of a school which will provide free education to all the children irrespective of caste and creed. Once that school is completed, more than 1,000 boys and girls will be studying free of cost. On his visit to the tomb, all these are ASI-protected monuments and ASI comes under the government administration body, so you ask them about these monuments."

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi's younger brother and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on May 13 visited the tomb and paid respects to the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

MNS and BJP slam AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily upon MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and said that acts glorifying the Mughal ruler will not be tolerated. Demanding action against him, he also doubted the will of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to take action against MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) spokesman Yogesh Chile attacked AIMIM and stated they will bury Owaisi's tactic of playing provocative politics in Maharashtra. He was responding to Akbaruddin Owaisi's Dog Vs Lion remark during his rally in Aurangabad. Ram Kadam of the BJP also slammed the MLA and said, "Owaisi has given respect to Aurangzeb's Tomb. Aurangzeb demolished several Hindu temples. Maharashtra government should put sedition charges on Owaisi."

Asaduddin Owaisi disagrees with the Varanasi court order on Gyanvapi Survey

AIMIM Chief Akbaruddin Owaisi disapproved of the Varanasi court order allowing the survey of the Mosque citing past judgements on the matter by various courts. Varanasi Sessions court on May 13 allowed the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque to ascertain the presence of the image of Goddess Shringar Gauri behind the western side wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

It's important to note that according to the Places of Worship Act 1991 (Parliament Act), the nature and character of all the religious places shall remain the same as what it was on August 15, 1947, and also that "no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof."

The AIMIM leader, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, stated he has the right to disagree with the Court's order,

"I have the right to disagree with the court's order because the lower court has forgotten that in 1991 on the same demand, the stay was given and it still exists, so new petitioners come and on the same demand get an order from the lower court, which has completely forgotten the stay of the HC's order in 1991 on the same issues and secondly, there is the 1991 Parliament Act."

'We Won't Lose Another Mosque After Babri': Asaduddin Owaisi

Earlier in the day, addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad, Asaduddin Owaisi dared that he will not allow another Mosque to be converted into a place of another religious denomination. He also appealed for increasing the representation of Muslims in the Parliament. Addressing a press briefing, he asserted that the Gyanvapi Mosque survey wasn't possible because of the existence of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

At an Eid Milap function, Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "My opinion is that you can ensure the success of your representatives with your vote. I have come here to tell you this. I have also come here to tell you and the government this- We have lost one Babri Masjid. We will not lose another mosque. You snatched away our mosque by murdering justice. Remember, you won't be able to snatch another mosque."

