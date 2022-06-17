Asaduddin Owaisi Defends Shocking Anarchy On Agnipath Scheme; Says 'face The Consequences'

As aggressive protests, fuelled by misinformation, were witnessed in different parts of the country over the Agnipath scheme, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, in a shocking statement, defended the anarchy. Calling the Army recruitment programme a 'reckless decision', the AIMIM chief stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must "face the consequences".

The AIMIM chief tweeted:

Sir @PMOIndia Please Stop hiding behind military chiefs Mr Modi. Have the guts to take ownership of your reckless decision and face the consequences. The anger of the youth of the country about their future is directed you and only you. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 17, 2022

In another tweet, while responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Owaisi said:

Indian leadership in 1947: India will become a great nation, we will eradicate poverty 💪💪



Indian leadership in 2022: Thank you Modiji for increasing age of eligibility from 21 to 23 🙏🏾🥺 https://t.co/gAfKSrymos — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 17, 2022

Violent protests rage across states over Agnipath scheme

Despite the Centre addressing all concerns over the Agnipath scheme, widespread aggressive protests were witnessed across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were reported in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana. Several Army aspirants are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service, no pension provisions, and the age restriction that makes many of them ineligible.

The protests continued for the third straight day, despite the Centre extending the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years. On the other hand, 200 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation, while 35 train services stand cancelled and 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country.

'Protesters misinformed,' says Indian Army Chief

Meanwhile, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande lauded the Agnipath scheme and said that the forces were eager for its rollout. Dismissing the incidents of protests against the scheme raging across the country, General Pande said that the youth were misinformed. “The youth don't have the complete information yet. They haven't fully understood the contents and implications of the scheme. They will realise that it's good for the nation and the youth once they are informed,” the Army chief stated told ANI.

“Our units and formations are ready to embrace this change. They are prepared and extremely keen on the Agnipath scheme. Our effort will be to spread awareness about it to the last soldier at the earliest,” the Army chief added.