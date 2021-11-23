Asaduddin Owaisi Denied Permission To Rally At Mumbai's BKC On Nov 27 Over COVID Concerns

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was denied permission to hold a rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on November 27 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mumbai police has also banned all public gatherings at the MMRDA ground in light of the recent communal violence that erupted in some districts of the state. On November 12, violence was reported in the Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded districts of Maharashtra against alleged violence in Tripura.

Addressing a press briefing in Aurangabad last week, Owaisi had declared that his party will hold protests across Maharashtra for the implementation of Muslim reservations in the state. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief is planning to contest all seats in the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra. During his two-day visit to Aurangabad last month, Owaisi said that the party is having discussions regarding candidates’ selection and preparations for the polls are underway.

While the Congress-NCP government had promulgated an ordinance in 2014 providing 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutions and public employment, the Bombay HC later upheld the quota only in educational institutions.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls

The state’s civic polls, which are to be held later this year and early next year, will see the 'three-corporator-per-Prabhag' system be implemented in each civic body, other than Mumbai. Earlier this month, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued an ordinance amending the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act in view of the COVID crisis in municipal corporation areas. Under the new amendment, each prabhag or panel in all civic bodies in Maharashtra barring Mumbai will now elect three corporators. However, the “one ward, one corporator” system will continue to be implemented in Mumbai.